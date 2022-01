Chase recorded five receptions on six targets for 109 yards in Saturday's 19-16 divisional-round win over the Titans. The Titans were focused on slowing Chase, and that showed in his relatively limited target volume. However, he made the most of each of his opportunities to post another big stat line. His performance began with a 57-yard gain midway through the first quarter on a catch at the line of scrimmage that he quickly turned upfield while evading several defenders. Chase also set up the game-winning field goal with a 19-yard reception with only 20 seconds remaining in the game. He'll head into the AFC Championship Game having topped 100 receiving yards in each of his last four full contests.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO