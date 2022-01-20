ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPS CEO says progress is being made to keep schools COVID-safe

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEiqk_0dqrjAF000

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The head of the Chicago Public Schools system said CPS is making headway towards making schools as COVID-safe as possible.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said more than 13,000 students and 1,100 staff members are under COVID quarantine this week, but it's expected, he said, because of the Omicron variant’s high transmissibility.

Martinez said the district is now doing 17,000 COVID tests per day, and getting more parents to sign their children up for tests.

"Prior to break, we had reached 40,000 consents with students. We have now doubled that number to 80,000. The vast majority of that increase has been unvaccinated students," Martinez said.

More than 111,000 CPS students are fully vaccinated, while more than 146,000 have received at least one dose.

"Over 53 percent of our children are now vaccinated. We finally reached over the 50 percent mark, but it’s still moving too slow," Martinez said.

Additionally, KN95 masks will start being distributed by the end of the month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Biden-⁠Harris Administration Increases COVID-⁠19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open

January 12, 2022 - On Wednesday, the White House reports the Biden-⁠Harris Administration increases COVID-⁠19 testing in schools to keep students safe and schools open. Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken every step available to keep schools safely open for full-time, in-person instruction. These efforts have resulted in 96% of schools open in-person in January 2022, up from 46% of schools in January 2021. Students have sacrificed so much over the course of the pandemic, and the President has been clear in his words and his actions that his Administration will do all that it can to keep schools safely open for all students.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
westsidestorynewspaper.com

FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Increases COVID-19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open

Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken every step available to keep schools safely open for full-time, in-person instruction. These efforts have resulted in 96% of schools open in-person in January 2022, up from 46% of schools in January 2021. Students have sacrificed so much over the course of the pandemic, and the President has been clear in his words and his actions that his Administration will do all that it can to keep schools safely open for all students.
EDUCATION
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19; CPS CEO so far negative after appearance with mayor

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home, she announced in a statement. The mayor said she is feeling fine aside from cold-like symptoms, which she attributed to being vaccinated and boosted. “I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation,” Lightfoot said. “This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps#Covid#Cps Ceo#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
blockclubchicago.org

CPS Students Don’t Face A COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For Now, City’s Top Doc Says

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools students are set to return to class Wednesday — and there’s no vaccine mandate in the works for now, the city’s top doctor said. The district reached a deal Monday night with the Chicago Teachers Union that would see in-person learning return Wednesday. The union’s rank-and-file members need to approve it Tuesday, but, under the deal, teachers will be able to encourage parents to sign their children up for COVID-19 testing, and CPS and the CTU have agreed on metrics for when a classroom or school should switch to remote learning.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Voices: Students want to be Covid-safe but the government keeps letting them down

As students prepare to return to campus over the coming weeks, another term is set to begin with the spectre of a new wave of Covid-19 sweeping across UK universities. Students are into their third year of disruption. For some, their entire university careers were experienced under the cloud of Covid. No one wants a repeat of October 2020, when students were locked in halls as Covid rates rocketed across university campuses.So, over a year on, why are we still asking the same questions of the government’s pandemic response? Why are students still struggling to get lateral flow tests (LFTs)...
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

APS schools to implement enhanced COVID-Safe Practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, all Albuquerque Public Schools will implement enhanced COVID-safe measures. Practices include requiring properly fitted masks both indoors and outdoors. They also prohibit large gatherings including assemblies and spectators will no longer be allowed at APS sporting events from Jan. 19...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WBEZ

Who is dying of COVID-19 in Cook County? Black Chicagoans and 60-plus suburbanites.

The current record-breaking spike of COVID-19 cases in Illinois and the Chicago area, in particular, is being followed by a boom in deaths. COVID-19 deaths have risen dramatically since last month’s arrival of the omicron variant resulted in the pandemic’s highest level of infections — just as they did after an initial surge of cases in the first few months of the pandemic and a subsequent wave last winter. And once again, COVID-19 is claiming the lives of Black Chicagoans at staggering and disproportionate rates.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

50 attorneys sign letter urging Mayor Lightfoot to end new ordinance targeting gang members

Attorney Kara C. Crutcher, who is a clinical fellow in the Community Justice and Civil Rights Clinic at Northwestern University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why Mayor Lightfoot’s Victim’s Justice Ordinance proposal, which is aimed at targeting gang members, is a bad idea. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy