Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 5-13; Bryant 9-8 The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers and the Bryant Bulldogs are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. St. Francis (N.Y.) and the Bulldogs will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chace Athletic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bryant winning the first 101-82 and St. Francis (N.Y.) taking the second 93-91.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO