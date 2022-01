The #15 Iowa State Cyclones lost both of their matches to the TCU Horned Frogs last season on scores of 76-79 and 72-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Cyclones and TCU will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO