South Dakota @ St. Thomas (MN) Current Records: South Dakota 10-7; St. Thomas (MN) 8-9 The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will play host again and welcome the South Dakota Coyotes to Schoenecker Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday. South Dakota should still be riding high after a victory, while the Tommies will be looking to get back in the win column.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO