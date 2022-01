The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and today’s lineup features back-to-back Divisional Round games that you won’t want to miss. The action begins on NBC and Peacock this afternoon as Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams head to Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 3:00 p.m.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO