Britney Spears sends cease-and-desist letter to sister Jamie Lynn

By Dean Richards
WGN News
 4 days ago

Britney Spears could be headed for more legal drama — but this time it will involve her sister.

Jamie Lynn Spears just released a new memoir titled, “Things I Should Have Said.” The book tells stories about issues that came with growing up in the Spears family.

Britney’s lawyer has sent a cease-and-desist letter that threatens legal action if Jamie Lynn continues to make any derogatory references about Britney while promoting her new book.

Chris Daughtry’s family shares how daughter died: reports

Britney has taken to Instagram to call out Jamie Lynn and question claims made in her book.

One post , in part, reads: “…and I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done…slapped you and Mamma right across your *expletive” faces!!!!”

Jamie Lynn’s book was released January 18.

WGN News

