Geneva General, Soldiers & Sailors, Taylor-Brown thank public for support for Holiday remembrance projects.

The Geneva General Hospital, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and Taylor-Brown Auxiliaries’ annual Remembrance Projects were a rousing success, thanks to our generous communities.

Each group offered an opportunity for folks to honor, celebrate or memorialize a loved one through the purchase of a pinecone, ornament or light to be placed on a Christmas tree at one of the three sites. By the end of the season, all trees were brimming with these tokens of loving, sharing and remembering.

Proceeds will support special projects at the hospitals and the Living Centers in Geneva, the Homestead and the Huntington Living Center.

