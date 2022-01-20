ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Why do astronomers observe the Universe in infrared?

By Professor Michael Rowan-Robinson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate our 200th issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine - try 8 issues for just £20 today!. Infrared is a form of electromagnetic radiation exactly like visible light, but with a longer wavelength. The infrared waveband extends from 0.8 to 1,000 microns. In astronomy, infrared enables us...

The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Astronomers finally know how many black holes there are in the universe

A new study has calculated the number of black holes in the universe.Astrophysicists from the International School of Advanced Studies (SISSA) in Italy have estimated that there could be 40 trillion – a four followed by 13 zeros – black holes in the universe.It is thought that this could make up one per cent of all the normal matter in the universe, a sphere thought to have a diameter of around 90 billions light years.“The innovative character of this work is in the coupling of a detailed model of stellar and binary evolution with advanced recipes for star formation and...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘Tug of war’ between Earth, Moon and Sun could be driving tectonic plate movements

The tectonic plates making up the rigid shell of the Earth are always moving, impacting life on our planet in various ways.These huge plates may move slowly, but they create many of the Earth’s unique topographical features such as mountains, chasms, individual islands, archipelagoes and ocean trenches – all on a continental scale.Earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis, however, are all also the result of the constant flux of the lithosphere – the rocky crust and the upper part of the mantle.An average tectonic plate may move around 40mm a year – roughly the same speed as a fingernail grows – while...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

One of our most incredible discoveries on Mars might just be a mirage

Way back in 2018, scientists discovered the Martian south pole. It was an incredible find. At the time, it garnered a lot of hope that the surface of the planet could still house groundwater. Unfortunately, the new study may have dashed those hopes. A new study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters reports that the reflections they believed to be water buried under Martian polar ice caps are most likely just volcanic rock. Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $24 waterproof speaker, SanDisk microSD sale, more Our beliefs about the Martian south pole might be wrong According to the study’s lead...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Brightest X-Ray “Cow” Supernova Observed By Astronomers

Almost four years ago, astronomers discovered a supernova that didn’t fit in: AT2018cow – simply known as the "Cow" – was brighter and shorter than other such events. It turned out to be the first of several unusual stellar explosions. Now, the brightest “cow” in X-ray has been observed.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
Photofocus

Are you an astronomer or an astronaut?

During a holiday Netflix movie binge, I was watching “Jurassic Park” (1, 2 and 3). Please don’t judge! I was struck by a line Dr. Grant said to one of the kids in the movie: “I have a theory that there are two kinds of boys. There are those that want to be astronomers and those that want to be astronauts. The astronomer, or the paleontologist, gets to study these amazing things from a place of complete safety.”
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Weather and astronomy – The death of a star observed for the first time. Why it is so important «3B Meteo

AN EXTRAORDINARY EVENT NEVER OBSERVED BEFORE – The death of a super massive star is a cataclysmic event among the most energetic in the Universe which ends with the formation of a Supernova and the ejection into space of immense quantities of chemical elements, especially heavy elements such as gold, platinum and silver. We usually observe these celestial objects without knowing their previous evolution, being able only to hypothesize how it happened. Recently, however, a team of astronomers led by Northwestern University and the University of California at Berkeley succeeded for the first time to follow in real time the last months of a life red supergiant, observing its rapid self-destruction before it collapsed into one type II supernova. the star in question was detected in the summer of 2020 during a survey by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS telescope on the summit of Haleakalā volcano in Maui. It was immediately noticed that its brightness increased day by day as the star emitted large quantities of gas into space, which is why the celestial body became a special guard.
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

Tonga volcano blast hundreds of times more powerful than Hiroshima, NASA says

The undersea volcano that erupted near Tonga earlier this month was "hundreds of times" more powerful than the Hiroshima nuclear explosion, according to NASA. NASA scientist Jim Garvin and his colleagues have been observing changes in Tonga land masses since 2015 when new land rose about the surface of the water and joined two existing islands.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mars reflections that suggested there is water on surface of red planet may be just an illusion, scientists say

Sparkling reflections on Mars that led to hopes of water on the planet might actually have just been an illusion, scientists have said.In 2018, researchers spotted bright reflections under the Martian south pole. They speculated that they were seeing water, leading to hopes that there might actually be stable liquid water on the planet’s surface.But new research suggests that it is actually an illusion, and the reflections are seen in volcanic plains right across Mars. The reflections are more likely to be from volcanic rock, buried under ice, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Texas...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomers Might Have Detected the Background Gravitational Waves of the Universe

In February 2016, Gravitational Waves (GWs) were detected for the first time in history. This discovery confirmed a prediction made by Albert Einstein over a century ago and triggered a revolution in astronomy. Since then, dozens of GW events have been detected from various sources, ranging from black hole mergers, neutron star mergers, or a combination thereof. As the instruments used for GW astronomy become more sophisticated, the ability to detect more events (and learn more from them) will only increase.
ASTRONOMY
skyatnightmagazine.com

See star Zubenelgenubi pass behind the Moon next week

Celebrate our 200th issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine - try 8 issues for just £20 today!. Take a look at the modest constellation of Libra, the Scales. It isn’t particularly outstanding in terms of bright stars, but it does have a few of the best star names in the entire starry realm.
ASTRONOMY

