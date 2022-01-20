Why do astronomers observe the Universe in infrared?

AN EXTRAORDINARY EVENT NEVER OBSERVED BEFORE – The death of a super massive star is a cataclysmic event among the most energetic in the Universe which ends with the formation of a Supernova and the ejection into space of immense quantities of chemical elements, especially heavy elements such as gold, platinum and silver. We usually observe these celestial objects without knowing their previous evolution, being able only to hypothesize how it happened. Recently, however, a team of astronomers led by Northwestern University and the University of California at Berkeley succeeded for the first time to follow in real time the last months of a life red supergiant, observing its rapid self-destruction before it collapsed into one type II supernova. the star in question was detected in the summer of 2020 during a survey by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS telescope on the summit of Haleakalā volcano in Maui. It was immediately noticed that its brightness increased day by day as the star emitted large quantities of gas into space, which is why the celestial body became a special guard.

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO