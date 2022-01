Garrett Hedlund is being sued two years after his DUI charge. The actor was sued for negligence by a mother and daughter who were "severely" injured in a "horrible head-on crash" after Hedlund's blood level tested at .36 percent, four times the legal limit of .08, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Besides the mother and daughter, there were also two minors in the car at the time of the incident.

