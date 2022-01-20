Chuck Todd: Biden has ‘lost his political identity’ as he heads into second year in office

Mark Levin blasted President Biden Sunday as an incoherent "bigot" who has remained so for his entire career in politics on Sunday's "Life, Liberty & Levin." "Biden can barely get his act together to give a speech on any substantive topic. But if you wind him up and turn him loose, the demagogue and propagandist that he is. In other words, the bigot that he's been throughout his career in the United States Senate and elsewhere, that's where he gets all worked up, and his sentences are actually mostly completed in full," Levin said.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO