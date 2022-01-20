ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chuck Todd: Biden has ‘lost his political identity’ as he heads into second year in office

 3 days ago

Socialism.....Sucks!
2d ago

In defense of Biden (I can’t believe I just said that). He spent his lifetime forming his political identity, the problem is he can’t remember it.

ch
3d ago

His identity was j7st hidden to get elected."Biden administration's economic policies, like the American Rescue Plan, are meant to improve equity." J.Yellin, MLK Speech 2022....That says it all, Biden and his administration's are not Americans, they are Marxists. The promise of citizenship in America is Equality and Individual Freedom. The deal Marx and Engel's proposed was a promise of equity in exchange for all freedoms of individuality. The reason Marxists can never be Americans is because Violates our Constitutional guarantees of Individual Freedom. All progressive democrats hold a political philosophy that is traitorous to the Constitution. Time to put them on trial.

Bear20
2d ago

Seriously you who voted for Joe Biden..do you really think he is ok?? This guy cant even think for himself! He has notes on who will call on him and there softball questions.. He is an embarrassment to America.. really .. 28% approval rating!!

Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd shocked by Biden's polling hitting 'new bottom': 'My goodness!'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was utterly shocked by President Biden's approval rating in free fall. New polling from Quinnipiac released Wednesday offered a devastating result for Biden, showing only 33% Americans approve of his job performance after nearly a full year in office. The poll also shows him underwater on his handling of the economy, COVID and foreign policy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden has been a 'bigot' and 'propagandist' throughout his entire career in politics: Mark Levin

Mark Levin blasted President Biden Sunday as an incoherent "bigot" who has remained so for his entire career in politics on Sunday's "Life, Liberty & Levin." "Biden can barely get his act together to give a speech on any substantive topic. But if you wind him up and turn him loose, the demagogue and propagandist that he is. In other words, the bigot that he's been throughout his career in the United States Senate and elsewhere, that's where he gets all worked up, and his sentences are actually mostly completed in full," Levin said.
U.S. POLITICS
Joe Biden
Chuck Todd
Frederick News-Post

Biden’s first year in Oval Office has been a disaster

As we approach the one-year mark of Joe Biden’s tenure as the 46th president of the United States, it is safe to say that Biden has performed poorly on several of the most pressing issues a president is tasked with handling. First, Biden declared on several occasions while campaigning...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

‘SNL’ pokes fun at Biden’s first year in office

'SNL' pokes fun at Biden's first year in office
POLITICS
#Political Identity#Meet The Press#Kohlersafeshowers Com
Presidential Election
Politics
BBC

Americans assess President Biden's first year in office

As US President Joe Biden marks one year in office on Thursday, how are Americans feeling about his performance?. Though he scored early successes by passing pandemic relief and infrastructure bills, Covid-19 has continued to dominate domestic affairs, while his foreign policy record has been blighted by a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TODAY.com

Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says

Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss President Joe Biden’s comments predicting that Russia likely will invade Ukraine. “If you’re going to call it a gaff, it was a gaff on honesty,” he says. He also weighs in on Biden wanting to salvage the Build Back Better legislation as approval ratings head in the wrong direction.Jan. 20, 2022.
POLITICS
