Governor Abbott prepares for winter weather in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness of the State Operations Center (SOC) ahead of winter weather Beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, morning, large portions of Texas will experience winter weather into the weekend. Starting on Thursday, at 8 a.m., representatives from state agencies who are members of the Emergency Management Council will report to the SOC. They will assist in the state’s winter weather response.

The Panhandle and portions of West Texas may see light snow beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A wintry mix is expected to begin Thursday into Friday for portions of Central and South Texas. Parts of Southeast Texas could also see light wintry mix with minor travel impacts. The State of Texas may also experience extremely cold wind chill temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Officials encourage Texans to use caution on roads that may become difficult to drive on. You can visit www.drivetexas.org throughout the weekend to view the latest road conditions across the state.

“The State of Texas is prepared to address severe winter weather in the coming days and will provide all necessary resources needed to respond,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor weather conditions, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of local officials and stay mindful of changing weather conditions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

The following agencies will report to the SOC:

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Electric Reliability Council of Texas

Texas Department of Transportation

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Military Department

Already, agency representatives participated in a situational awareness weather briefing Wednesday morning led by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and discussed preparation measures already underway.

