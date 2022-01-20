ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Governor Abbott prepares for winter weather in Texas

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLt4z_0dqrgAqh00

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness of the State Operations Center (SOC) ahead of winter weather Beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, morning, large portions of Texas will experience winter weather into the weekend. Starting on Thursday, at 8 a.m., representatives from state agencies who are members of the Emergency Management Council will report to the SOC. They will assist in the state’s winter weather response.

The Panhandle and portions of West Texas may see light snow beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A wintry mix is expected to begin Thursday into Friday for portions of Central and South Texas. Parts of Southeast Texas could also see light wintry mix with minor travel impacts. The State of Texas may also experience extremely cold wind chill temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Officials encourage Texans to use caution on roads that may become difficult to drive on. You can visit www.drivetexas.org throughout the weekend to view the latest road conditions across the state.

“The State of Texas is prepared to address severe winter weather in the coming days and will provide all necessary resources needed to respond,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor weather conditions, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of local officials and stay mindful of changing weather conditions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

The following agencies will report to the SOC:

  • Public Utility Commission of Texas
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Electric Reliability Council of Texas
  • Texas Department of Transportation
  • Railroad Commission of Texas
  • Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
  • Texas A&M Forest Service
  • Department of State Health Services
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
  • Health and Human Services Commission
  • Texas Military Department

Already, agency representatives participated in a situational awareness weather briefing Wednesday morning led by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and discussed preparation measures already underway.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Texas sets record high for employment again

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Jan. 21, Governor Greg Abbott announced the state of Texas reached another all-time record for job creation. The state reached 13,059,600 total jobs, surpassing all previous employment highs. Texas employers added 50,000 jobs over the month of December, marking jobs gains in 19 of the last 20 months. During this time, the state unemployment rate fell to five percent.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott champions Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Hudson Oaks. During his remarks, the Governor championed Texas’ robust economy and vigorous workforce. He also focused on important legislation passed by the 87th Legislature for businesses this past year. These include tax relief for businesses and Covid-19 liability protection.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

What to expect on Community Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect this week on Community Crossroads. We interview Margetta Hill, Bill Pozzi, Martin Sanchez and Christina Adrean. We learn about the changes to the state voting laws, the GOP candidates on the ballot for the upcoming primary election, the Victoria ISD’s P-TECH program and the upcoming Crossroads Heart and Stroke...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Ways to preserve electricity during cold weather

VICTORIA, Texas – There are some ways to help preserve electricity, as temperatures are expected to get colder. First, plan beforehand if there’s an expected activity requiring a lot of energy use. Secondly, use natural light during the day. In addition, turn off unnecessary lights. Also, try to manage the thermostat, especially if the residency has smart-home features. Make sure the residence has proper insulation. Try running fuller laundry loads. When appropriate, temporarily hang dry some clothes. Try eating prepackaged foods or microwavable meals if this is an option. Lastly, unplug any unused electronics.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

How to report AEP power issues, due to inclement weather

VICTORIA, Texas – Temperatures will remain cold throughout the weekend. AEP offers customers with several ways to report outages or power issues. Such as a customer service line, website link, or downloading their mobile app. To report electrical outages, power issues, or if a telephone poll falls in the neighborhood, customers can call 1-866-223-8508. The company also has an outage map available for easy access.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria College classes resume as scheduled amidst inclement weather

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 20, Victoria College sent an alert notifying others that operations and classes will continue as scheduled on Friday, Jan. 21. Their alert notification had the following statement: “Based on the latest updates from the National Weather Service, Victoria College operations and classes will continue as scheduled on Friday, Jan. 21. VC administrators will continue...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott announces $15.3 million in grants to Texas military communities

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Governor Greg Abbott announced a new round of $15.3 million in grants from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants help military communities across the State of Texas that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round. The funds will go towards infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of these installations in Texas and project jobs in those communities.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

‘Public safety remains a priority in the State of Texas’

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the Denton County Mayors Crime Prevention Luncheon in Corinth, Texas. The Governor reassured public safety as a priority for the State of Texas. He also outlined Texas’ continued efforts to secure the border and support law enforcement. Governor Abbott then thanked local officials and law enforcement for their commitment to building a safer future for Texans in Denton County.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Southeast Texas#Texas Military Department#South Texas#Soc#The State Of Texas#Texans
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott receives Blue Shield Award

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Governor Abbott delivered remarks at the Texas State Troopers Association Award Presentation. He also reaffirmed the State of Texas’ unwavering support for law enforcement. Both took place at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, Texas. The Governor then received the association’s Blue Shield Award. Public servants who demonstrate exceptional commitment and dedication to defending law enforcement officers qualify for this award.
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VISD introduces T-STEM pathway for Fall 2022

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD announced its brand-new T-STEM Engineering pathway will begin in Fall 2022 at Victoria East High School. In March, Victoria ISD announced receiving the T-STEM planning designation award. The award will provide opportunities for students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in Texas schools. The T-STEM Engineering pathway was created in collaboration with Victoria College...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update on the Structure fire at Nan Ya Plastics plant in Wharton

WHARTON, Texas – On Sunday evening January 9, at 8:45 p.m. Wharton County officials responded to a structure fire at Nan Ya Plastics plant located at 2081 FM 102 and State Highway 59. Wharton Fire Department along with the Boling Fire Department, Hungerford, Glen Flora, El Campo, and East Bernard are on the scene working to control the fire. The...
WHARTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
570
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy