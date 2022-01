"The best things in life are free. But you can keep 'em for the birds and bees. Now give me money." "Take the money and run." It seems many of their colleagues are finally getting the message, launching a gold rush for the music catalogs of the world's most iconic names. Bruce Springsteen. Bob Dylan. Stevie Nicks. Paul Simon. Tina Turner. They have all cashed in. David Bowie's estate sold his catalog earlier this year. John Legend earlier this month. And many, many more, all in the past two years.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO