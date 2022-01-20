ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Another poll shows Donald Trump blocking Ron DeSantis’ White House path

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs 45 standing in America's Governor's way? Polls say yes. Another day brings another survey showing Gov. Ron DeSantis is the first choice of Republican presidential Primary voters in 2024, but only if Donald Trump doesn’t stand in his way. McLaughlin & Associates polled likely voters about the...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 15

TGDWon
3d ago

OMG! I've been waiting to see if the grasshopper will smash the master or will the master smash the grasshopper... The fight has begun!

Reply(1)
9
RonRon Ron
3d ago

now we're getting to the good part (greed for power takes on greater greed for power) in the end both 💩turds will get exactly what Trump has already gotten 💩 !!

Reply(6)
8
Related
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Lara Trump
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Polls#Republican#Mclaughlin Associates#Florida Politics#The John Bolton Super Pac
Vice

Giuliani Reportedly Led the Plot to Steal the Election Using Fake Electors

Rudy Giuliani rarely gets good press these days, but it’s been especially bad as of late. Giuliani and the Trump campaign team coordinated a failed scheme to submit illegitimate Republican electors in several states the former president lost in 2020, according to a new report from CNN Thursday, published just days after the former New York mayor-turned-Trump lawyer was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy