The NCAA’s new policy for transgender athletes lacks clarity and could be difficult to enforce, advocates on both sides of the issue say. The NCAA updated the policy after weeks of pressure from critics who say it’s unfair for Lia Thomas — a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who broke multiple records at a meet last month — to compete on the women’s swim team. But even though the NCAA appears to have “caved,” as some advocates say, to increasing criticism, the new policy likely won’t affect Thomas’ ability to compete.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO