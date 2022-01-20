ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness Trends for 2022

fitnessista.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are planning to start a fitness program, it’s fun to consider what trends are on the horizon. Learn about some of the biggest fitness trends for 2022 here. Hey hey! How’s the week treating ya? It’s been a busy but good one over here! I’ve been recording podcasts, filming...

fitnessista.com

SPY

The Best Weighted Jump Ropes for Slimming Down & Toning Up

Table of Contents Best Weighted Jump Ropes for 2022 Our Favorite Weighted Jump Rope Brand: Crossrope How to Workout With Weighted Jump Ropes Benefits of Weighted Jump Ropes Workout Tips for Weighted Jump Ropes Mention “jump rope” to anyone, and chances are it calls to mind memories of playground fun. We love double dutch just as much as the next person, and who knew all those hours at recess were actually training us for our favorite type of adult cardio. Jumping rope, when combined with other fitness regimens like weightlifting and yoga, is a great source of cardiovascular exercise that’s as healthy as it is fun....
LIFESTYLE
nonpareilonline.com

Expert predictions for the top fitness trends of the year

According to Steven Virtue, fitness development manager at Total Fitness (totalfitness.co.uk). Personal and small group training, whether your goal is to improve overall body composition, strength, or endurance, trainers can help design a results-based approach to health and wellbeing.
WORKOUTS
bendsource.com

Health & Fitness 2022

What's your health and fitness goal for 2022? Try something new? Explore a place or activity that you've long wanted to try? Or maybe you're just looking to spruce up your diet and get healthier in the new year. To help you prep for those scenarios and more, let our...
WORKOUTS
#Health And Fitness#Outdoor Fitness#Fitness Trackers#Oculus#Fitness Trends#Pilot
TrendHunter.com

Recovery-Focused Fitness Partnerships

CLMBR, the company known for its eponymously named smart climbing machine, has announced a new partnership with the emerging wellness brand Hyperice. As part of the new deal, CLMBR users will be able to buy Hyperice’s percussive massager, the 'Hypervolt 2 Pro,' on CLBMR.com. and at CLMBR's physical, flagship location in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Newton Kansan

Fitness tests

It’s the new year, and that means you’ve likely got new goals and resolutions for 2022. While you’re trying new exercises and. While you’re trying new exercises and workout regimes, it’s important to measure your fitness regularly so you can gauge how effective your program is and how quickly you are moving toward your goals.
WORKOUTS
Emerald Media

Fun Ways to Get Fit

Regular physical activity is important for both mental and physical wellbeing, but exercising shouldn’t feel like a punishment. Staying active is difficult for a lot of people because they find things like running or weightlifting boring and sometimes painful, and it's hard to find energy and motivation to do something every day if it’s not fun. Going to the gym for the first time can also be nerve wracking and overwhelming. The truth is, being active can mean a lot more than spending an hour at the gym, and there are lots of fun and creative ways to get your blood pumping if typical forms of exercise are not accessible or fun for you. At the end of the day, any form of activity is good. Since you’ll hopefully stay active the rest of your life, pick something that makes you happy!
WORKOUTS
theeverygirl.com

2022’s Biggest Fitness Trends To Start RN, According to This Viral Expert

Let me introduce you to a fitness icon, wellness expert, founder of The Sculpt Society, and my personal #fitspo: Megan Roup. Roup is a professional dancer-turned-workout pro (#goals), and after listening to her expertise on a podcast interview, I knew she was the right person to help us all get out of the fitness rut that typically comes this time of year: It’s cold outside, we’re more tired than usual, and motivation is lacking. But exercise does not have to be a chore to check off the to-do list or a boring habit we keep up with for the sake of routine; it should always be enjoyable, challenging, and exciting, no matter the time of year (or weather outside). So to put us all out of our fitness rut misery, I grilled Roup on the trends we can expect to transform our fitness routines this year. Read on for her 2022 predictions that you can start trying right now.
WORKOUTS
Up and Coming Weekly

Choosing the right fitness center

The right fitness center is a place where you look forward to exercising, socializing and a place you can unwind. There are many reasons people join a fitness center, and your reason should be that it meets your needs. A fitness center can be the perfect choice for those that...
WORKOUTS
tbnewsandlifestyles.com

Jazzercise Your Way To Fitness!

Can dancing, punching, and lifting with a group instead of solo really help you go from “dreading it” to “feeling it” when it comes. to exercising? Science points to plenty of benefits of group fitness classes. Here are just a few that might convince you to break a sweat with your squad—and may keep you from hitting snooze on your morning alarm!
WORKOUTS
womantribune.com

Tips to Get Fit in 2022

Every year people make resolutions to get healthier. Typically, they are the same resolutions every year. They might start getting into shape with a new workout or diet program, but end up giving up within weeks. Otherwise known as the New Year’s Resolution Hangover. It doesn’t have to be...
WORKOUTS
gamespew.com

Knockout Home Fitness Review

You don’t need a video game to exercise with. You only need to get up off your chair and get moving. But let’s face it; some of us need a bit of extra motivation. I certainly do. I’ll admit it; I’m lazy. And if I can avoid doing exercise, then I will. But it’s the new year, and so, like everyone else, I make arbitrary resolutions for myself that I probably won’t keep. One of them, like most people’s I imagine, is to do more exercise. That’s where Knockout Home Fitness comes in, which released on the Switch back in October. From Marvelous, this exercise game uses mixed martial arts to create a daily workout program that’s suitable for beginners or exercise pros alike.
FITNESS
kgncnewsnow.com

Brain and Physical Fitness

In order to get your body in order, you must get your mind in order. Here’s a tip to get your brain in order and take care of some physical exercise. Care Express Wellness Coach Rhonda Roden says take a simple walk of 30 to 60 minutes. It’ll clear your brain and also fill your exercise need for the day.
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
kidsinthehouse.com

Fitting Fitness Into Your Busy Schedule

Maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle should be everyone’s goal. Regular exercises can act as a de-stressor, excellent mood lifter, enhance your sleeping habits, help fight diseases such as heart disease and high blood pressure, and improve overall health. Unfortunately, injecting regular fitness into their daily schedule can be challenging for busy parents and other family members. You want to strive at your workplace, spend time with the family, perform demanding tasks, attend to businesses and other projects, and maybe advance your education. Without proper planning, you can’t just find time for fitness easily.
WORKOUTS
Pyramid

After Holidays: Diet and Fitness

Here we are. It’s been a about a month since Christmas and our lives are picking up the beat of the rhythm of life in a new year. It’s amazing how the years go by and much of life is consistent from one year to the next. The...
WORKOUTS
fitnessista.com

F45 vs Orangetheory (my full review)

Sharing a full review of F45 and how it compares to Orangetheory. Hi friends! How’s the week going so far? I’m so happy you liked the Valentine’s Day gift guide! If you have any awesome gift suggestions for the guys out there – my gift guide for Her is coming up early next week – please leave them in the comments section of that post.
WORKOUTS
KDVR.com

VASA Fitness – Joana’s Fitness Fix

If you really want to make a change you might want to consider a personal trainer at VASA Fitness. They have packages to meet individual goals, schedules, and budgets. Joana took a trip to their Littleton location and met a client-trainer team making huge strides. Check it out for Joana’s Fitness Fix.
LITTLETON, CO

