ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Cedartown Man Jailed in Rome After Police Find Stolen Gun

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Lee Wayne Garlin, 33 of Cedartown, was arrested in...

coosavalleynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
City
Cedartown, GA
Cedartown, GA
Crime & Safety
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CNN

NATO allies put forces on standby as tensions rise over Ukraine crisis

(CNN) — NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, the organization said Monday. The development comes after weeks of rising tensions, as a build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine prompts fears that Moscow may be planning to launch an invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy