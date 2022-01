A Chinese teenager whose parents sold him at birth and refused to support him financially after they recently reunited has vowed to file a lawsuit against them.College student Liu Xuezhou, 17, who lives in Hebei province in northern China, said he is taking his birth parents to court for not providing him with accommodation after police helped him find them last month.Liu said that his parents, who had divorced and now have new families, refused to let him live with one of them or pay for a different place for him. His parents said they were going through financial hardships...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO