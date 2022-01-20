ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Doves vs. Hawks: Biden's Fed nominees set up potential policy debate

By Steve Liesman
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's three nominees for the Federal...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doves#Policy Debate#Hawks#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Midwestern#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy