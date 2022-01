Scientists develop plant-based ‘hairy nanocrystals’ to remove excess chemotherapy drugs from the blood. Millions of people around the globe are affected by cancer each year; more than 39% of men and women are diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. Chemotherapy is the most commonly employed, standard cancer treatment and targeted delivery of these drugs to the tumor site increases their effectiveness. However, excess drugs may still circulate to the rest of the body and cause multiple side effects, including anemia, chronic infections, hair loss, jaundice and fever.

