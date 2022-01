The digital transformation of the financial services industry has gained accelerated traction over the last few years with the increasing adoption of blockchain solutions and digital assets. Nonetheless, as the era of Finance 4.0 evolves, there is a growing demand to access and offer a full range of digital products and services alongside traditional ones. This suggests the need for some kind of dual approach. But how can this be achieved in practice when most financial participants are still off-chain and even if they are on-chain there is fragmentation as a result of multiple blockchains and lack of integration into their traditional systems to ensure a cohesive approach?

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO