After more than 30 years, Cathy Dame is saying good-bye to the Lebanon-Laclede County Library. The longtime library director has announced her resignation effective Feb. 7. Library Board of Trustees President Sam Allen said Dame will be missed. “We are grateful for her 22 years of service as Library Director and 30-plus years overall as a library employee,” Allen said. “Cathy’s experience and knowledge will be missed throughout our library. The Board of Trustees wishes Cathy all the best in her future endeavors.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO