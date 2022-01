YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Planning to vote by mail in the 2022 primary and midterm elections? Now is the time renew your request for a mail-in ballot. York County voters who opted to receive mail-in ballots for elections will soon receive their annual renewal forms; the York County Office of Elections and Voter Registration said it will begin to send out those forms this week.

