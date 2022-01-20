Quote of the Week

“So when someone comes to the door? Yes, I’m going to do the same kind of visual scan that I did. And I’m going to assume that even if they do not look like the stereotypical person who’s going to come into a Jewish synagogue, I want them there. Whether they’re somebody who’s Jewish ... or whether they’re not Jewish, and maybe they’re exploring Judaism for the first time, or they just want to see what a Jewish service is all about because they’re curious and they’re asking, am I going to belong? And I want them to know that they are going to belong. Hospitality means the world.” — Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, after he was taken hostage by a stranger he had invited into the synagogue and served tea. Cytron-Walker led the group to escape and the man was killed by law enforcement. (Thursday, NPR)

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO