thank you notePhoto by Aaron Burden (Unsplash) You want to know how to write a great thank you note, but what should you say? How can you truly express gratitude? This guide will show you everything you need to know about writing an outstanding thank you note.A thank you note doesn’t have to be overly long or complicated. They should be personal and heartfelt according to the occasion and recipient.Here’s how you can get started:

10 DAYS AGO