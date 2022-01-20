The top 5 Scams of 2021 in the Big Country

Several popular Youtubers found themselves victims in crypto scams attack on 23rd January late afternoon. Unauthorized videos were posted from the hacked accounts. Cryptocurrency is known for its fluctuating gyrations, breaking record highs one minute and dropping to stomach-churning lows the next. But the volatile nature of these digital coins has been luring investors’ flocks to the crypto space. Each is ambitious to try out their luck to become rich and successful. However, as the crypto fever continues to spread, the space becomes even more riddled with hackers and crypto scams. These entities work with a fraudulent ambition, lurking at every corner, waiting to cash in on any potential opportunity they are presented with. The victims tend to be bested by their naivety, especially if they are new to the world of cryptocurrency.

