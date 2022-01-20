ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The top 5 Scams of 2021 in the Big Country

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Phishing, Online shopping, Sweepstakes offers, Employment, Tech Support. The reported average loss from consumers using...

fox32chicago.com

Top 10 scams of 2021 revealed by Better Business Bureau

CHICAGO - The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois has shared its annual list of the top 10 scams of 2021. "Scammers have been notorious for taking advantage of any current events and news, and unfortunately, the pandemic has been no exception," said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois. "This has been an opportunity for fraudsters to prey on people’s emotions and the huge increases in remote working and online shopping."
CHICAGO, IL
967 The Eagle

Rockford BBB Reveals The Top 10 Local Scams Of 2021

You've got to appreciate consistency. In a world where things are constantly being disrupted, postponed, and cancelled, the people who prey on others sure aren't locking themselves down. Scams are a constant from coast to coast, and the Rockford area isn't being excluded, according to the Rockford Regional Office of...
ROCKFORD, IL
wfxrtv.com

A new year, a new scam: BBB of Western Virginia and the top 10 scams

A new year, a new scam. Julie Wheeler, president of the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia joins Living Local host Kianna Price to outline the top 10 scams. Wheeler goes over the ways that scammers use to gain access to your personal information – from dating and social media sites, to spoof phone calls, to authentic-look emails.
VIRGINIA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Scamming is a big business that preys on emotion, local officials warn

Scamming is a big business that preys on emotion, local official warned Wednesday. Detective Tiffany Blaschko from the Mankato Department of Public Safety, Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott, and Kristie Pittmann, an Adult Protection Assessment Specialist with Blue Earth County, joined forces to speak to the public about the rising scams that are surfacing in the area.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,567 going out in one day

In just one day, millions of Americans will get the first Social Security check with the new COLA increase of 5.9%. The people getting a check tomorrow have birthdays that land between the 1st and 10th of the month. 70 million Americans will be impacted. This is the largest COLA...
PERSONAL FINANCE
swark.today

The Time I Was Almost A Big Winner, or, How To Spot A Scam

Waking up to a phone call from Kingston, Surrey County, Jamaica, is something that I normally would have ignored. Unfortunately (or fortunately, I suppose, since it led to this article), I had only just woken up and my foggy morning brain didn’t register that my phone even HAD caller identification, so I picked up the call.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fredericksburg.today

Ticket scams for the big games

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Football fans are looking forward to the upcoming playoff games. This year, people holding tickets for admission to the venues must comply with COVID-19 protocols, but ticket sales are still brisk, and competition to secure a seat to the games can be tough.
PERSONAL FINANCE
cryptopolitan.com

Top Crypto Youtubers fall prey to Crypto scam

Several popular Youtubers found themselves victims in crypto scams attack on 23rd January late afternoon. Unauthorized videos were posted from the hacked accounts. Cryptocurrency is known for its fluctuating gyrations, breaking record highs one minute and dropping to stomach-churning lows the next. But the volatile nature of these digital coins has been luring investors’ flocks to the crypto space. Each is ambitious to try out their luck to become rich and successful. However, as the crypto fever continues to spread, the space becomes even more riddled with hackers and crypto scams. These entities work with a fraudulent ambition, lurking at every corner, waiting to cash in on any potential opportunity they are presented with. The victims tend to be bested by their naivety, especially if they are new to the world of cryptocurrency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

BBB: Be Careful Of Fake Websites When Ordering Your Free COVID-19 Tests

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Better Business Bureau is warning you to be on the lookout for fake websites as you order your free at-home test kits from the government. “Mainly they like to get your personal information to turn around and use it later for identity theft purposes,” said Monica Horton with the BBB of North Central Texas. “You could land on a malicious website that places malware on your computer and there’s all sorts of things they can do with that.” Horton said it’s best the beware of what you see on social media. You may see ads pop up,...
FORT WORTH, TX

