5 Cool Emerging Trends I Found at H&M, Zara, and Mango
By Indya Brown
whowhatwear
4 days ago
I love a niche shopping find, but there's also a specific satisfaction in being able to walk into any store and find the exact trend you're looking for. Most trends are first born on the runways or exhibited on Instagram for the world to see, so it usually takes some time...
If these new photos are any indication, we've got a new powerhouse friend duo in town: Hailey Bieber and Euphoria's Alexa Demie (who you may remember as a previous Who What Wear cover star). They had a sushi dinner together in Los Angeles and dressed in complementary winter outfits, with Bieber in a tan wool coat and Demie wearing a teddy version.
As an L.A. girl who moved to NYC about six years ago, I quickly realized that when it comes to winter fashion, there's no way to get around dressing practically for the cold. You can think you look cute and don't care about the elements until you step out of your apartment in February and one gust of wind has you running back home to fix whatever faux pas you thought you'd get away with. Trust me—I've learned my lesson the hard way more times than I'd like to admit.
VIP Nordstrom stylist Sandy Koszarek recently shared her favorite 2022 trends. While chatting with us, she also shared that one of the key questions her clients routinely ask her is what shoe trends look best with jeans. So we thought it could be informative to have her offer up some of the combos she suggests—you know, in an effort to potentially inspire your denim and shoe wardrobes.
Every winter, I inevitably fall into a fashion rut. I tell myself it won't happen this time, but I just can't help it. The sweatsuits come out and before I know it, I haven't worn real clothes in weeks. Although I always end up making my way out in due time, it takes quite the motivation to get me back into the groove. With the latest drops of our very own Who What Wear Collection, I've taken note of my fellow editors and influencers styling the pieces in top-notch fits and I have to say, I'm inspired. Each outfit meets the perfect in-between of trendy and classic, which is exactly the vibe I want for my 2022 looks.
I'm not one to gatekeep, but I do pride myself on the fact that I can source the chicest H&M products, period. Do I have a dirty little secret that helps me do so? Yes, but up until now, I told no one about it. Well, you know what they say—new year, new me—so with that in mind, I figured the jig was up. There is one section on H&M's site that lends me the kind of curated edit I crave while shopping. This section is called the Trend Edit and can be found under the Trending Now tab.
I don't just click on the Zara app/website to look for something to buy, as often go to simply browse for outfit inspiration or new styling ideas. While the second option may indeed lead to the first, some of the outfits are easy to copy with staples you already own. Some are a little more out there, as there's no denying Zara's stylist always know how to create a talking point.
I get excited about the new year because so much can happen — both good and bad — and, while it’s hard to predict what it will be, I’m here to offer my services with my 2022 fashion trend predictions. So sit back and buckle up because I’m here to give you all the details you could ever dream of:
Fashion influencer Melissa Meyers has been living in L.A. for many years now. In fact, we often tap her for her tips on how she creates her effortless California-cool aesthetic. Well, she’s now spending more time back in NYC, so we’ve also been intrigued by what she’s going to be wearing in her life between the coasts.
We covered the "Nordstrom6" last year, the group of stylists who post about trends, fashion, and Nordstrom shopping with the hashtag #Nordstrom6. Well, Rose Hayes is one of the VIP Nordstrom stylists that's included in the group. And given that she's a breadth of sartorial knowledge with her 14-year career at one of the biggest retailers out there, we thought we'd tap her to uncover some of the items she's loving and recommending to her clients right now. Oh, and don't forget to check out her site here.
Whether you're someone whose motto regarding trends is of the "go big or go home" variety or, like me, you prefer more of a light sprinkle of trendy pieces in your otherwise classic wardrobe, there's always a good reason to pay attention to It colors. For those in the first category, the reasoning is more obvious. They can invest in the craze both by buying trendy pieces in an equally trendy color—see the boots on slide five—or go for a monochrome look, highlighting the shade in question to the full effect. For those in the latter camp, color trends are still worth considering because you can breathe new life into an outfit by simply swapping a piece you'd normally wear (such as a cardigan, handbag, or heeled sandal) for the same style of item in an of-the-moment hue. This way, you're making your go-to look feel both trendy and timeless at once, without sacrificing your sense of style.
I don't know about you, but I'm incredibly loyal to my favorite brands because I know I can rely on the quality, fit, and price point. Reformation and Madewell both fall into this category, as I've been buying from them for years on end and have never been disappointed. Since I know our readers are also fans, I decided to sift through the sites with an eye toward 2022 trends.
If it seems like Nordstrom has a lot of sales, you're not wrong. And that's one of the many reasons we love to shop there. While its sale sections oftentimes include discounts on already-affordable finds, this one is filled with steeply discounted designer items. Something else that everyone loves about Nordstrom is that it's a one-stop wardrobe shop of sorts given that its stock is filled with such a wide variety of brands with different price points.
If you're anything like me, your winter wardrobe is filled with head-to-toe knitwear, cozy sweaters, and high necklines on just about anything. Yet throughout the season, it's easy to fall into a cycle of grabbing your go-to black turtleneck time and again, making the art of dressing a bit lackluster. While it may seem as though we're in the midst of winter, sweeter days are just around the corner, so I've put together a list of the prettiest items at fashion-forward retailers Shopbop, Nordstrom, and H&M.
In days gone by, Zara was not the place to shop if you were shorter than average. It used to be a running joke that you'd have to be a supermodel to wear the brand's trousers. But over the past few years, something has changed, as Zara’s now one of the best places to shop for jeans on the high street. It all started with a pair of blue cropped flares I bought three years ago. Not only do I still wear them, but I also find that I always get compliments on them. Then, this summer, I found the perfect pair of culottes—they fit great and feel good.
A typical day in my life as a fashion editor looks something like this: Wake up at 6 a.m., work out at 7 a.m., eat breakfast at 8 a.m., and then from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. scour Nordstrom from top to bottom looking for standout fashion items that I can then share with all of you. Okay, fine, so I do more than just look through Nordstrom.com, but I'm not lying when I say that a significant part of my job consists of dissecting the store's downright massive offering. My best finds for this week, you ask? 55 seriously impressive items from the plus-size section.
The internet is filled with capsule wardrobes for every occasion and season (and Who What Wear is responsible for a significant portion of them—you're welcome). But today we're flipping the switch a bit by bringing you a jewelry capsule wardrobe. You probably already have a collection of everyday jewelry pieces, but in case you want to freshen it up for the New Year with some trend-forward pieces, you've come to the right place.
It's no secret that the old-school aesthetic has become increasingly popular on the sneaker scene. Designers have released "modern" selections in recent years, but the vintage designs tend to be the overwhelming pick. Even on the shopping pages of retailers like Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom, the majority of sneakers on the market are retro inspired. Old is gold, remember?
Sometimes procrastinating pays off. If you still haven't fully prepped your winter wardrobe, you're in luck because Amazon just put a ton of affordable sweaters and jackets on sale starting at $22. The retailer is always a reliable source when you're looking for basics that can truly be worn with every single thing that's already in your closet.
Try as she might, no amount of Zara sweaters and ASOS earrings could make Kate Middleton actually seem relatable—no offense, duchess. It's just that a royal-sized budget, jewel-encrusted tiaras, and worldwide fame is a tad out of reach for the average person. That said, you certainly don't need to spend big bucks to recreate many of the Duchess of Cambridge's outfits, including her most recent one.
Some sales have big blowout moments, like Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale or Amazon’s Prime Day. There’s a ton of build up and PR, and to be honest, sometimes it can consequently feel overwhelming and or quickly picked over. That’s why I’m a big fan of the sly little side sale (don't forget to bookmark the page with all of our sale coverage). Usually they're not hyped up a ton, and accordingly actually has a ton of hidden gems. Nordstrom’s River Island sale falls in that category—25% off now through February 2nd—so I had to take a peek, and was actually surprised at how many great items I found. I scrolled through all fourteen pages of products and culled the best here, all while taking mental notes about which products I’m going to text to my friends. The sale just got started, so start scrolling while the getting is good, and before my friends get there!
