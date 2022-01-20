ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of school districts close due to COVID-19 outbreaks

By Editorials
fishercountychronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral dozen school districts across the state were forced to close last week due to...

www.fishercountychronicle.com

KSLA

Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Due to increased cases of COVID-19, many schools have made the decision to temporarily close their doors or switch to virtual learning. Lafayette County School District: Virtual learning will take place from Jan. 12 - Jan. 14. Teachers will send work via e-mail, google classroom, Lexia Learning, Buzz or paper packets. Teachers will be available through email. Lunch and Breakfast may be picked up from 11:30-12:30 each day. Students will return to person learning Jan. 18.
CADDO PARISH, LA
CBS DFW

More Than A Dozen North Texas School Districts Halt Classes Until Next Tuesday Due To COVID-19-Related Absences

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple school districts announced temporary school closings due to issues surrounding COVID-19 staffing shortages and/or student illnesses. Due to the rising number of COVID-related absences and a shortage of substitute teachers, Mansfield ISD has decided to temporarily close six elementary schools: Janet Brockett, Louise Cabaniss, Judy Miller, Martha Reid, Tarver Rendon, and Roberta Tipps. These campuses will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 13 through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17. “Day-to-day operations at those campuses are strained, and it is difficult to sustain a productive learning environment while continuing to ensure the health and well being...
DALLAS, TX
cbslocal.com

Yuba City School Closes Due To ‘Escalating’ Number Of COVID-19 Cases

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — An elementary school within the Yuba City Unified School District is temporarily closed for five days due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases. Butte Vista Elementary will be closed from January 14-18 due to 44 positive COVID cases, according to a Sutter County...
YUBA CITY, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

19 Pittsburgh Public Schools buildings closed due to COVID-19 impacts

PITTSBURGH — Four buildings: Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh Manchester PreK-8, Pittsburgh Mifflin PreK-8, and the Pittsburgh Peabody/Obama Early Childhood Education Center will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, for in-person learning. Seventeen facilities will be closed tomorrow due to staffing shortages. In comparison, two facilities - Pittsburgh Linden and Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy - will close until Tuesday, January 18, as both schools have reached the percentage threshold for positive cases, as evident on the District’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Both buildings will be disinfected, and no one will be permitted inside either facility until Tuesday, January 18. Students and staff at each closed building will participate in remote instruction and learning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Health
Education
Public Health
Coronavirus
The Times-Reporter

Dover City Schools to offer open enrollment

Dover City Schools will offer interdistrict open enrollment with school systems throughout the state of Ohio.   New students who wish to enter Dover City Schools for the 2022-23 school year may complete open enrollment application forms through March 4. Open enrollment applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, and open enrollment...
DOVER, OH
CBS Minnesota

7 St. Paul Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week. Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday. Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday. Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fast Company

Schools closing due to COVID: Track district updates as omicron spreads

Students, teachers, and parents are bracing themselves for another chaotic week as the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 continues its march across the country. Given the speed with which omicron can spread, districts are facing the unenviable choice of whether to keep schools open or go fully remote, and school officials are often left to make on-the-fly policy and scheduling changes that further frustrate just about everyone involved.
EDUCATION
DFW Community News

More Schools Close Due to COVID-19 Cases

More North Texas families are going into the weekend making plans for childcare as the number of schools closing next week due to COVID-19 cases increases. Mesquite ISD announced Friday all campuses will remain closed until next Thursday over an ‘unprecedented’ number of staff members out sick with the virus.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

School Districts Across North Texas Close Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases And Teacher Shortages

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Multiple school districts across North Texas are closing their doors due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and shortages of available teachers and staff. While the largest school districts in North Texas — Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland and Plano — will have classes as usual, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas has resulted in deep cleanings and lights out for many schools. Here is the latest list of class cancellations: Birdville ISD will be closed through Monday, January 17 through Wednesday, January 19. Classes will resume Thursday, January 20. Campbell ISD will be closed Thursday, January 13 through...
PLANO, TX

Community Policy