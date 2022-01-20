Dozens of school districts close due to COVID-19 outbreaks

PITTSBURGH — Four buildings: Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh Manchester PreK-8, Pittsburgh Mifflin PreK-8, and the Pittsburgh Peabody/Obama Early Childhood Education Center will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, for in-person learning. Seventeen facilities will be closed tomorrow due to staffing shortages. In comparison, two facilities - Pittsburgh Linden and Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy - will close until Tuesday, January 18, as both schools have reached the percentage threshold for positive cases, as evident on the District’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Both buildings will be disinfected, and no one will be permitted inside either facility until Tuesday, January 18. Students and staff at each closed building will participate in remote instruction and learning.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO