Decentralized Finance (DeFi) can turn anyone with internet access into a virtual bank. On a DeFi protocol, users become banks the moment they lock their funds into liquidity pools. Then, they become liquidity providers for other traders who either exchange tokens or borrow them for crypto trading. This process is called staking, vastly superior in APR (annual percentage rate) than a traditional savings account at 0.06%. Staking means you can earn up to 15% or more in annual interest rate.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO