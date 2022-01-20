ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Correct and Come Back Stronger, but Not These Crypto Assets: Bloomberg Commodity Strategist

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that crypto assets will likely see a correction along with an imminent pullback in the stock market. In a new interview with The Wolf of all streets host Scott Melker, McGlone says that cryptocurrencies are risky assets, but he expects Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mike Mcglone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Bloomberg Commodity#Cryptocurrencies#Btc#Eth#Hodl Mix Nbsp#The Daily Hodl
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Correlation: Comparing Bitcoin And The S&P 500 Flat Correction

Bitcoin price this week touched $34,000 per coin, sending chills down the spines of once bullish crypto investors. But before you consider waiving the white flag and ditching your coins for good, take a look at this comparison between the top cryptocurrency by market cap and the S&P 500. Bitcoin...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
kitco.com

Bitcoin sheds $10k and Ethereum is down $1k in 4 days, what's next for crypto?

(Kitco News) Bitcoin shed $10,000 off its price and Ethereum lost $1,000 in just four days. And the brutal crypto selloff might not be done just yet, according to analysts. This chaotic exit from the crypto space coincided with the massive plunge in equities as the U.S. stocks head for the worst month since March 2020.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Are Bitcoin Whales Buying? Morgan Creek’s Anthony Pompliano Looks at Behavior of Large Investors As BTC Trades Close to $30,000

Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano is looking at key on-chain metrics to determine whether Bitcoin (BTC) whales are already accumulating the flagship crypto asset as it trades close to $30,000. In a new Best Business Show episode, Pompliano tells his 337,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin whales have largely stayed...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy