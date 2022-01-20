ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading at Massive Discount on ETF Bet

The world’s largest institutional Bitcoin fund from Grayscale is selling at a massive discount at the moment following the underlying asset’s retreat over the past two months. One of the largest victims of Bitcoin’s almost 40% plunge from November’s all-time high has been Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)....

Bitcoin ‘enters value zone’ as BTC price floor metric goes green again

Dynamic range NVT returns to levels seen just twice in two years: the March 2020 coronavirus crash and last year’s reaction after the Chinese miner shut down. Bitcoin (BTC) has just reentered a key price zone, which has signaled the beginning of the end for bear phases, data confirms.
Bitcoin & Blockchain ETFs tank as the cryptocurrency hits a 6-month trading low

Bitcoin and blockchain ETFs tank on Monday morning as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dips below 34K, touching a 6-month trading low as the cryptocurrency is now off 52.2% from its all-time trading high back on mid-Nov. Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin funds that provide investors access to the crypto market through the use of...
OpenSea Trading Volume May Force Ethereum Price Crash, Expert Says

Ethereum’s latest price decrease was fueled by increased altcoin inflows to cryptocurrency exchanges. Experts attribute the drop in Ethereum’s price to direct transfers from the NFT marketplace OpenSea. OpenSea Transaction Volume Dangerous For Ethereum. According to Etherscan data, OpenSea has been unloading thousands of ETH on the market...
Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.83% to $308.71 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.63% to 13,855.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $75.62 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.35% higher to $2,616.08 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $403.25 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.11% higher to $296.37 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $53.30 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
Bitcoin records all-time high network difficulty amid price fluctuations

Data from BTC.com estimates that the network will continue to grow stronger by attaining another ATH in the next 12 days — with a network difficulty of 26.70 trillion. The Bitcoin network difficulty is determined by the overall computational power, which co-relates to the difficulty in confirming transactions and mining BTC. As evidenced by the blockchain.com data, the network difficulty saw a downfall between May and July 2021 due to various reasons including a blanket ban on crypto mining from China.
This $79 Motley Fool Investment Tool Has 4Xed the Market for 19 Years Straight

The new year is a time for setting goals, and there’s no better season to re-evaluate your budget, finances and investments than the beginning of a new trip around the sun. Of course, the investment landscape looks a lot different in 2022 than it did for our parents and grandparents. Savings accounts offer practically 0% returns, and many millennials can afford to hire a financial advisor the same way they can afford to buy a yacht. That’s one reason so many young people are trying novel investment vehicles such as cryptocurrency and NFTs. NFTs and crypto might be the trendiest places...
