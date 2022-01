Athletic Greens, a foundational nutrition company, today announced $115M in new funding led by Alpha Wave Ventures to accelerate the meteoric growth of its subscriber base and ascent as a dominant global nutrition brand. Athletic Greens is meeting the functional nutrition and high performance demands of today’s market through the world’s top-selling foundational nutrition drink, AG1, which combines 9 synergistic products into 1 drink with 75 of the highest quality ingredients, and is poised to reach the millions of consumers who are driving the health and wellness market’s exponential growth. This new financing will help Athletic Greens grow the AG1 subscriber base through increased digital and offline distribution, broaden geographic expansion, increase production capabilities, and bolster scientific research and innovation to both continuously improve AG1 and strategically develop and launch new products. Today’s investment is at a valuation exceeding $1B dollars.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO