Outlook's drug ONS-5010 has a unique value prop that will set it apart in the wet AMD landscape. Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) is a New Jersey-based clinical-stage pharma currently developing and planning to launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic bevacizumab product, LYTENAVA, conditional on FDA approval being received. LYTENAVA is first aimed to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and will later also target diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO).

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO