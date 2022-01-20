ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Review Of The Current Investment Landscape - 2021 Edition

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 saw the global economy and financial markets continue to recover from the setback caused by the COVID virus over the last couple of years. As is typically the case in the world of investment management, 2021 has been an eventful and interesting year. The year started with a substantial pick-up...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Commentary: Market Structure In The Crosshairs

Markets will on occasion reveal subtle hints, clues that can be critical when nearing inflection points. Please join Doug Noland and David McAlvany Thursday, January 27th, at 4:00 pm Eastern/ 2:00 pm Mountain time for the Tactical Short Q4 recap conference call, “Things Went Wild. Now What?” Click here to register.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Week In Review: Mabwell Bio Raises $547 Million In Shanghai STAR IPO

Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, a clinical-stage antibody developer with 15 assets in its pipeline, completed a $547 million IPO on Shanghai's STAR Board. Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience (SHA: 688062) completed a $547 million IPO on Shanghai's STAR Board. Established in 2017, Mabwell is a clinical-stage antibody developer with 15 assets in its pipeline: three are in BLA stage, three in pivotal trials and six in Phase I/II trials. The company's lead candidates are biosimilars. It develops therapies for indications in auto-immune diseases, oncology, metabolic disorders, ophthalmologic diseases and infectious diseases. The company has a wholly-owned US subsidiary, Mabwell Therapeutics, in San Diego. Mabwell's shares have fallen 22% below their IPO price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Six reason to buy UK stocks

Jan 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. SIX REASON TO BUY UK STOCKS (1315 GMT) Morgan Stanley analysts reiterate a buy on London blue chips (.FTSE) listing six facts that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Asset Allocation#Covid#Chinese
Seeking Alpha

Prologis: This Global Warehouse Juggernaut Gets An A+

Prologis just got an A+ on its Q4-21 and YE-21 report card. This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward. The world can be a scary place. Right now, we’re seeing headlines highlighting the spread of the continued Omicron variant, and uncertain monetary and fiscal policy in the U.S. (and from other central banks around the world) which could disrupt economic growth.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Business Insider

Titan investing review: Active portfolio management for investors with at least $100

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Outlook 2022: Slowflation To Expansion

The Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) nowcast model currently estimates that the U.S. economy is expanding at a 6.8% quarter-over-quarter annualized rate. By all accounts, 2021 was a good year, economically speaking. Production and distribution challenges of the mass vaccination drive are largely resolved. The world’s largest economies are firing on nearly all cylinders. Yet the latest COVID-19 variant suggests that the global pandemic is not quite in the rearview mirror, so the associated economic disruption and the resultant inflationary pressures may persist well into 2022.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Changes to corporate investing rules could diminish China’s resilient venture landscape

You know the broad outlines: After a lengthy period of growth, capital investment and aggressive business practices, China’s central government spent much of 2021 reining in its technology sector. While some of the actions were reasonable from an antitrust perspective, many of the changes to the country’s tech sector appeared more punitive toward entities viewed as too powerful.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Is Palantir Stock A Buy Or Sell At Its Current Valuation?

Palantir's stock has declined by more than 60% from its record price set about a year ago due to mounting macro headwinds. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) continues to be caught in the broader market rout these days, with the stock’s value declining more than 12% since the year opened. The current macro backdrop has not made a favourable environment for high-growth segment stocks. The recent release of meeting minutes from the FOMC’s policy meeting in December, paired with increasing consumer price pressures at record-setting levels have triggered hawkish sentiments supporting faster and sooner rate hikes beginning as early as March to curb runaway inflation. The hastened withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus, coupled with the impending return of rate hikes have caused investors to turn risk averse on high-growth, high-valuation stocks. This is largely due to uncertainties over how the upcoming rate hikes might erode the value of future gains or stall business growth due to rising costs of capital.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Commodities: Foundation Of Inflation

Commodity prices have increased substantially over the past year and the rise in prices has spread across all parts of the market, not just centered in one or two areas. If we want to get some idea of the lasting impact of the current rise in inflation, we need to take a look at what is happening to commodity prices.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Global Investors: JETS Ownership Is Worth 2x Its Value, And You Get The Rest For Free

The earnings announcement last week was the first time the management team clearly outlined a strategy to double down on the highly profitable ETF business. We believe that U.S. Global Investors (GROW) is deeply undervalued due primarily to ownership of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which is worth as much as 3x the company's current market capitalization. A renewed focus on the ETF business from management and announcement this quarter of exploration to unlock shareholder value are likely catalysts that will play out in the coming months ahead.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Data Update 2 For 2022: U.S. Stocks Kept Winning In 2021, But...

Foreign markets had a mixed year. Leading into 2021, the big questions facing investors were about how quickly economies would recover from COVID, with the assumption that the virus would fade during the year and the pressures that the resulting growth would put on inflation. In a post at the start of 2021, I argued that while stocks entered the year at elevated levels, especially on historic metrics (such as PE ratios), they were priced to deliver reasonable returns, relative to very low risk-free rates (with the treasury bond rate at 0.93% at the start of 2021). At the start of 2022, it feels like Groundhog Day, with the same questions about economic growth and inflation looming for the year, and the same judgment about stocks, i.e., that they look expensive. In this post, I will begin with a historical assessment of stock returns in the recent past, then move on to evaluate the returns that investors can expect to make, given how they are priced at the start of 2022, and end with a do-it-yourself valuation of the index right now.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

TPG's Novotech eyeing IPO after being valued at $3B

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) portfolio company Novotech Health Holdings is mulling an IPO in either the US or Hong Kong in the wake of a major fundraising round that valued the Asia-Pacific clinical research organization at around $3B. Novatech is eyeing the listing after scrapping a proposed $700M IPO in September on...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

NRZ.PD: Reviewed And Compared To New Residential Investment's Other Preferreds

New Residential Investment issued a new preferred last fall and now has four fixed-to-floating issues to pick from. This article reviews "D" and compares its features to the others. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) Introduction. I am always on the lookout for baby bonds and Preferreds,...
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy