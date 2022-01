THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for LUMYKRAS® (sotorasib), a first-in-class KRASG12C inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO