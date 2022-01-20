Ministers to consider limiting mandatory Covid certification in Northern Ireland

Covid certification entry requirements could be dropped across a number of hospitality settings in Northern Ireland, the First Minister has said.

Paul Givan said, while he would support the removal of mandatory certification entirely, he anticipated a majority of ministers in the powersharing administration will back proposals to retain the mandatory system in higher risk settings.

Mr Givan’s comments came ahead of a meeting of the Executive on Thursday afternoon.

Laws requiring people to prove Covid status to gain entry to a range of hospitality venues and large-attendance events were introduced last November.

Covid certification has proved controversial in Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

The move proved politically contentious with Mr Givan’s DUP party voting against the scheme while the other four Stormont Executive parties backed it.

Patrons wishing to access nightclubs, pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises have been required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result or evidence of a previous Covid-19 infection.

The same rules have applied for entry to large indoor and outdoor events, such as concerts and sporting events.

The PA news agency understands that ministers are considering proposals that would see the legal requirement for Covid certification remain in place for nightclubs and indoor unseated and partially-seated events with 500 or more attendees.

However, for all other settings where certification is now required, such as restaurants, pubs and cinemas, the legal requirement would be replaced on January 26 with guidance to “strongly encourage” the continued use of certification.

Nightclubs have been closed in Northern Ireland since December 26 as part of a series of restrictions agreed on December 22 in response to the Omicron variant.

Ministers also imposed fresh measures on the rest of the hospitality sector, including a return of table service and a ban on dancing.

Ministers are expected to announce the removal of the December restrictions after Thursday’s meeting.

This is anticipated to be part of a phased approach to the lifting of remaining Covid restrictions in the region.

PA understands the measures under consideration by the Executive envisage one phase this week and one next.

From January 21, the requirement for table service in the hospitality sector and the “rule of six” on table numbers would be removed.

Nightclubs have been closed in Northern Ireland since December 26 (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Guidance to keep domestic indoor gatherings limited to three households would also be lifted, though gatherings should still be limited to 30 people in total.

In regard to face coverings, the requirement to provide proof of exemption would be removed and the reasonable excuse of “severe distress” would be reintroduced.

Earlier this month, Mr Givan already announced the rule to make people prove they were exempt had been suspended.

Mr Givan announced on Wednesday that the self-isolation period will be cut from seven to five days on January 21.

Under phase two of the proposals, from January 26 nightclubs could reopen and indoor standing events could resume.

The prohibition on dancing would be lifted.

The changes to Covid certification are also earmarked to January 26.

In workplaces, the requirement for office-based workplaces to take reasonable measures to have two-metre social distancing would be removed, with guidance remaining that risk assessments should still be carried out.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Givan reiterated his party’s opposition to Covid certification.

“We didn’t support their introduction, I don’t support them in any setting,” he told BBC Radio Ulster

“I would want them to be lifted in its entirely because we didn’t believe that the evidence existed to justify their introduction.

“We think that it’s been incredibly controversial and distractive at a time when we needed to focus on key public health messages that actually worked.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

He added: “Where I can make progress even in terms of reducing its application in certain settings then I will support the reduction of its use but my preference is that the Covid mandatory passport scheme would be removed and its entirely but my expectation is that it will be removed in certain settings.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill expressed hope on Wednesday evening that the Executive could make “some positive strides forward on the Covid front, and particularly in relation to restrictions all the while guided of course by the health advice”.

The outcome of the deliberations on Covid restrictions is to be announced at a press conference in Londonderry on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood that, under the proposals being considered, remaining restrictions and guidance would be reviewed at a Stormont Executive meeting on February 10.

Those include:

– Legal duty on the retail sector to take reasonable measures to reduce transmission risks.– Legal requirements on wearing face coverings and associated duty on businesses to ensure mask compliance.– Legal requirement for Covid-19 related risk assessments.– Legal requirement for taking track and trace details from customers/patrons.– Remaining legal requirements for Covid certification.– Working from home guidance.– Guidance on taking lateral flow tests before meeting up with others.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox