Cancer

Casi Pharma-Partnered BioInvent's Lead Cancer Program Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to BioInvent International AB's (OTC: BOVNF) BI-1206, an anti-FcyRllB antibody, for follicular lymphoma (FL) the most common form of...

MarketWatch

AstraZeneca says drug for rare, fatal condition gets orphan-drug designation

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca AZN, -1.78% were down 1.% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it received an orphan-drug designation for its experimental treatment for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a rare condition that causes heart failure and death within years of diagnosis. The treatment, eplontersen, comes from a development and commercialization deal that AstraZeneca inked with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Ionis/AstraZeneca's eplontersen an Orphan Drug in U.S. for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announces that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to eplontersen, an investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of people living with transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a systemic, progressive and fatal condition. Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FDA Approves Gilead's Remdesivir For Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients At High Risk For Disease Progression

The FDA has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) for non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19. This approval expands the role of Veklury, which is the antiviral standard of care for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The expanded indication allows Veklury...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Merck's Gefapixant For Chronic Cough Slapped With FDA Complete Response Letter

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Merck Co & Inc's (NYSE: MRK) gefapixant for refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults. Gefapixant is an investigational, non-narcotic, orally administered selective P2X3 receptor antagonist. In March 2021, the FDA accepted gefapixant marketing application. In...
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Applied Pharmaceutical Science Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Investigational New Drug Application for APS03118, a Next generation RET Original New Drug for Unlimited Cancers

BEIJING and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Applied Pharmaceutical Science, Inc. ("APS" or "the Company"), has recently announced the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its self-developed breakthrough new drug APS03118, a next generation selective RET inhibitor, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The clinical application is also in the process of being submitted to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China, and a global multi-center clinical trial is in the pipeline for initiation in the second quarter of 2022 in the U.S., China and Australia etc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

Pfizer’s growth hormone deficiency drug comes up short at the FDA

A Pfizer biologic drug developed to offer more convenient dosing for children with growth hormone deficiency has been turned down by the FDA. Pfizer disclosed the regulatory action late Friday. FDA complete response letters are not public documents, and the company did not say what concerns or questions were raised by the agency about the drug, somatrogon. Pfizer only said it is evaluating the FDA’s comments and will work with the agency to determine the path forward for the drug.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MT-601 for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

With an orphan drug designation in tow, MT-601 will soon be investigated in combination with chemotherapy in phase 1 clinical trial. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to MT-601 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer, according to a press release by Marker Therapeutics, Inc.1. MT-601 is a...
CANCER
Benzinga

FDA Clears Turning Point's IND For Elzovantinib + Aumolertinib Combo Regime In Lung Cancer Setting

The FDA has signed off Turning Point Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TPTX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for elzovantinib + aumolertinib combo therapy in EGFR mutant MET-amplified advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company expects to initiate the Phase 1b/2 SHIELD-2 combination study in mid-2022. Aumolertinib is EQRx Inc's (NASDAQ:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

CASI announces FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for follicular lymphoma candidate

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced that the FDA had awarded its partner BioInvent International, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for an investigational therapy targeted at follicular lymphoma, the most prevalent form of slow-growing Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. BI-1206, BioInvent's lead asset, is currently undergoing two Phase 1/2 trials: one in combination with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax COVID Shot Authorized In Australia, Zymeworks Restructures, Orphan Drug Designation For Marker's Pancreatic Cancer Drug

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Eisai Announces Publication Of Positive Data On Lenvima-Keytruda Combo In Endometrial Cancer. Eisai Co. Ltd. (Pink: ESALY) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced the publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of positive results from the Phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial that evaluated the Lenvima-Keytruda combo versus chemotherapy for patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma following at least one prior platinum-based regimen in any setting.
WORLD
