ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: Catch a bite at Flying Fish’s new food cart

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSn8r_0dqrYgxz00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fans of a popular seafood restaurant on East Burnside have something new to look forward to this weekend!

Flying Fish is opening its Chef Shack — a new dining concept made for outdoor patio dining.

Kohr Harlan shares a preview of what the restaurant and the fish market will be serving up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Food Cart#Ore#Food Drink#Kohr Explores#Flying Fish#Chef Shack#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOIN 6 News

Want to enter the metaverse? Here’s what you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Adidas and Nike are just two of the many companies entering what’s called the metaverse, with Nike most recently announcing they acquired a virtual sneaker creator. The metaverse is a lot of things, including virtual reality, but many investors and companies are entering it because it translates into a digital economy […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy