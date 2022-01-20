Kohr Explores: Catch a bite at Flying Fish’s new food cart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fans of a popular seafood restaurant on East Burnside have something new to look forward to this weekend!

Flying Fish is opening its Chef Shack — a new dining concept made for outdoor patio dining.

Kohr Harlan shares a preview of what the restaurant and the fish market will be serving up.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.