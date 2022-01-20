Novavax's Long-Term Prospects Are Questionable

Abiomed is a company with a superb product in the mid-market space while what appears on the surface is an extremely high multiple. Abiomed (ABMD) is a specialised and leading provider of mechanical circulatory support devices seeing use in the catheter lab. Their business model revolves around obtaining PMAs, which apply to their Impella family of devices which are all Class III and maximally regulated. PMAs enable their products to be used under certain conditions for specific purposes, and the more PMAs they obtain the greater the variety of operations and circumstances involving the device for which patients will be reimbursed. They've been doing a great job leveraging their platform into as many cardiology applications as possible, and this has resulted in an attractive and exceptionally cash generative profile which in normal times converts from EBITDA into FCF at 100% rates. The current multiple may appear high, but the economics of the business do in principle justify it. However, medium-term headwinds mean gravity may come into effect, and there is therefore capital risk. We prefer to find good economic profiles in the lower multiple space, and will leave Abiomed to others, although do not consider it overvalued even on an absolute basis.

