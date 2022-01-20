ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychedelics company Eleusis to go public through SPAC Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II

By Joshua Fineman
 3 days ago
Psychedelics sciences firm Eleusis plans to go public through a deal with SPAC Spike Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SPKB) in a deal that give the combined company an enterprise value of $446M. SPKB gained 1.2% in premarket trading. The combined company expects to receive up to $287.5M of gross proceeds...

Seeking Alpha

Philips Q4 comparable sales fell 10% amid supply chain challenges, Respironics field action provision

Philips (NYSE:PHG) reported Q4 Group Sales of €4.9B, down 5.7% Y/Y. Comparable sales declined by 10% due to headwinds caused by global supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals, and consequences of the Respironics field action. Comparable order intake increased 4%, driven by double-digit growth in the...
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: No IPOs As Postponements And Pricing Delays Abound

Four Springs Capital Trust postponed its $252 million IPO, which was set to be the largest deal of the week. Challenging conditions in the IPO market continued this past week. The two major deals on the calendar postponed, and the remaining micro-caps pushed back their debuts by a week. Seven SPACs completed offerings, and three IPOs and four SPACs submitted initial filings.
Seeking Alpha

Getty Realty: Solid Base Return With Upside From Cap Rate Compression

Gas stations have been a highly stable asset class. Getty Realty (GTY) is a triple net REIT focused on convenience stores and it provides an interesting investment proposition on multiple fronts. High yield from an uncorrelated asset class. Potential for substantial asset value appreciation with normalization of cap rates. Relative...
Seeking Alpha

Ero Copper to issue $400M of senior notes due 2030

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) to offer $400M of senior unsecured notes due 2030. Interest rate and other terms will be determined at pricing. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to repay the outstanding balance under its senior secured revolving credit facility of approximately $50M, for capital expenditures related to the construction of the Boa Esperança Project, which is expected to commence in Q2 2022.
Seeking Alpha

Digital Ally's healthcare unit acquires third billing firm

Digital Ally's (NASDAQ:DGLY) healthcare subsidiary Nobility Healthcare announces acquisition of a billing company for $2.1M consideration. This acquisition introduces a new vertical for Nobility Healthcare as it is focused on providing insurance claim reimbursement billing and revenue cycle management to dentists and dental practices, that is different from company's prior two acquisition of billing companies focused on medical providers.
Seeking Alpha

Deluxe Acquires First American Payment Systems, Wrenches Profile To Growth Markets

Deluxe acquires First American Payment Systems, growing their payments segment and reducing focus on checks, which is in terminal decline. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is a relatively troubled stock. Traditionally in the checks business, they made attempts through inorganic shifts to change themselves into a digital online solutions company. We think that the digital marketing suite and other services related to transitioning SMBs to ecommerce failed to garner sufficient results to justify the slew of acquisitions because of too many people running commoditised marketing services, especially marketing gurus selling courses for you to do it yourself. But First American Payment Systems, the company they recently acquired, does guarantee more meaningful change. Kind of like a discount Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), First American offers comprehensive solution to merchants. With digitalisation still a major force accelerated by COVID-19, the acquisition makes sense, and makes Deluxe more attractive for new shareholders, but leverage is the new issue.
Axios

PetSmart in talks to go public via KKR-sponsored SPAC

PetSmart, the Phoenix-based pet supplies retailer owned by BC Partners, is in talks to go public via a KKR-sponsored SPAC, at around a $14 billion implied valuation, per Bloomberg. Why it matters: BC Partners may be pulling a rabbit out of its in-store cage. The firm's $8.7 billion buyout of...
PetSmart reportedly in talks to go public through acquisition

A pet supplies and services retailer may be returning to the public market. PetSmart is in talks to go public through a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) sponsored by private equity firm KKR & Co., reported Bloomberg. The deal could value the retailer at about $14 billion, including debt. PetSmart...
