Psychedelics company Eleusis to go public through SPAC Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II

Deluxe acquires First American Payment Systems, growing their payments segment and reducing focus on checks, which is in terminal decline. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is a relatively troubled stock. Traditionally in the checks business, they made attempts through inorganic shifts to change themselves into a digital online solutions company. We think that the digital marketing suite and other services related to transitioning SMBs to ecommerce failed to garner sufficient results to justify the slew of acquisitions because of too many people running commoditised marketing services, especially marketing gurus selling courses for you to do it yourself. But First American Payment Systems, the company they recently acquired, does guarantee more meaningful change. Kind of like a discount Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), First American offers comprehensive solution to merchants. With digitalisation still a major force accelerated by COVID-19, the acquisition makes sense, and makes Deluxe more attractive for new shareholders, but leverage is the new issue.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO