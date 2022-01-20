ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xilio Therapeutics begins dosing in phase 1/2 study of XTX202 to treat solid tumors

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2 clinical trial of XTX202 as a standalone therapy for solid...

Seeking Alpha

Innovent, Lilly report final results of Phase ib study of Tyvyt + bevacizumab biosimilar in liver cancer

Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) jointly announced the final clinical outcome and biomarker analysis of the Phase Ib study of sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus bevacizumab biosimilar injection for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. A total of 50 patients were enrolled in final analysis, with...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

MediWound reports positive results from Phase 2 trial of EscharEx for debridement of chronic wounds

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announces positive topline results from its U.S. Phase 2 clinical study of EscharEx for the debridement of venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The study randomized 120 patients, of which 119 patients were treated by either EscharEx (n=46), a gel vehicle (n=43), or a non-surgical standard-of-care consisting of either enzymatic or autolytic debridement (n=30).
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Erytech reports results of two eryaspase trials in pancreatic cancer at ASCO GI 2022

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) announces presentation of results of two clinical trials of eryaspase in pancreatic cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) 2022. Interim results from the Phase 1 rESPECT trial of eryaspase plus mFOLFIRINOX as first-line treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer patients, confirm...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Merck candidate for chronic cough rejected by FDA

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that the FDA issued it a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for gefapixant, an experimental therapy for refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults. In the CRL, the federal agency has sought additional information regarding the measurement of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Lantern Pharma up 11% on Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug tag for LP-184 for ATRT

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) gains 11% premarket following an announcement that the FDA has granted both Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for its drug candidate LP-184 for the treatment of pediatric patients with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), an aggressive and rapidly growing form of cancer of the central nervous system.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Oxford Biomedica in pact with Virica Biotech to improve production of gene therapies

Oxford Biomedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) has partnered with Virica Biotech to increase the yield and production efficiency of the company’s lentiviral vector gene therapies with the use of Virica’s Viral Sensitizers. “There is growing demand from major industry players to use leading lentivirus technologies, like Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector® platform, to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Champions Oncology-Fannin team up to develop therapeutics for tumors

Champions Oncology (CSBR +0.1%) is collaborating with Fannin Innovation Studio to develop next generation therapeutics drug conjugates for tumors. The partnership will combine novel therapeutic targets identified within Champions' Lumin platform with Fannin's Therapeutic Raptamer platform to develop Raptamer Drug Conjugates — which engage tumor-specific therapeutic targets at a cell's surface to deliver toxic payloads to the tumor without affecting normal cells.
CANCER
mocoshow.com

Germantown’s Elpiscience Announces First Patient Dosed in US Phase I Clinical Trial of Anti-CD39 Monoclonal Antibody ES002 for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

Elpiscience is a Shanghai, China and Germantown, MD-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovating and developing next-generation immunotherapy to benefit cancer patients worldwide. This morning Elpiscience announced that its first patient was does in the US Phase I clinical trial of Anti-CD39 monoclonal antibody ES002 for treatment of advanced solid tumors.
CANCER
Entrepreneur

CytomX (CTMX) Gets FDA Nod to Begin Study in Solid Tumors

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX announced that the FDA has approved its investigational new drug application for commencing a clinical study that will evaluate CX-904 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. CytomX is co-developing CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody, against the epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) on tumor...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
