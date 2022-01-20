ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Archives

By ldemers@pioneertribune.com
pioneertribune.com
 6 days ago

50 years ago January 20, 1972 St. Peter’s the Fisherman Catholic Church, one...

www.pioneertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules.A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.”In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot...
RELIGION
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
RELIGION
CBS Denver

Children’s Museum In Denver To Close For 10 Days Due To Angry Reactions From Visitors Over Mask Policy

By Joel Hillan DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will be closing for the next 10 days due to the behavior of some guests who have been objecting to the museum’s mask policy. (credit: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus) In an email sent to their members Tuesday afternoon, museum staff made the surprising announcement that they will be closed on Wednesday and the closure will last through Feb. 4. The email says reservations for visitors during this time have been canceled. A portion of the email is as follows: “For nearly 50 years, the Children’s Museum of Denver at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pioneertribune.com

exceptional explorers

Emerald Elementary Exceptional Explorers for the week of Jan. 10-14 were: kindergarten – Nathanial LaVance; first grade – Chase Chartier, Caroline Burns; second grade – Brantley Bosanic, Jeremiah Cournaya; third grade: Claire Rayner; fourth grade – Jerome Gregurash, Garrett Larsen; and fifth grade – Madison Bosanic, Allie Swanson, Kaylee Kangas. Not pictured are Oakley Schnurer and Harper Miron.
CBS Pittsburgh

Oliver Citywide Academy Teachers And Staff Welcomed Back By Faith Leaders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, teachers and staff were welcomed back to Oliver Citywide Academy. They returned to the classroom for the first time in a week. One week ago today, someone shot and killed 15-year-old Marquis Campbell right outside of the school. Since then, students and staff have worked remotely. The school plans to take a “trauma-informed approach” in their return. When teachers returned this morning, faith leaders from around the city were on hand to greet them. That support was organized by the JCC’s Center For Loving Kindness, Christian Associates of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Calvary United...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologist Discovered the Childhood Home of Jesus

The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.
The Independent

Pope urges parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children

Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children's lives.Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added: “Parents who see that their...
RELIGION
CBS Miami

North Miami Catholic Monsignor Chanel Jeanty To Continue To Serve After Fathering Child

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami said one of their priests has fathered a child. Monsignor Chanel Jeanty, who serves as pastor at Saint James Catholic Church in North Miami, learned last month that he has a child. The archdiocese said the child was conceived in a relationship that ended over a year ago. Jeanty has since reached out to the mother and plans to contribute to the support of the child. The archdiocese said in a statement Jeanty will continue to serve and seek forgiveness from his parishioners. Catholic priests take vows of chastity and as such are not permitted to get married or have children.
MIAMI, FL
Mountain Times

Holocaust Remembrance Day marked with screening, Q&A with filmmaker of ‘Petit Rat’

Watch on demand from Jan. 20-27, Q&A with the filmmaker held on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:45 p.m. via Zoom “‘Petit Rat’ is a portrait of three women facing their lost dreams,” explained director Wagman. Catch the film (screening on […] Read More The post Holocaust Remembrance Day marked with screening, Q&A with filmmaker of ‘Petit Rat’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mission’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Not everything I know about the logistics of Mormon missions comes from the musical The Book of Mormon — but enough of what I know comes from Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s Broadway smash that throughout Tania Anderson’s documentary The Mission, I broke into “I Believe” on more than a few occasions. It happens that The Book of Mormon is actually a good deal more specific about Mormon beliefs and practices than The Mission, which is either going to make you more or less interested in The Mission. The documentary is closer to Boys State with a faint whiff...
RELIGION
CBS Minnesota

Enjoying The Weather Extremes Of Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Inside the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, you’ll find a tropical retreat — no passport required. Sarah Jorgenson just moved back from Texas. She came to the conservatory Tuesday to soak in the Texas-like heat, and soak up her new book. “I really like [the conservatory], just the nature sounds. I like reading in a park, but like in Minnesota right now, you can’t really do that, so this is a good, like, happy medium,” Jorgenson said. The warmest spot at the conservatory is inside “Tropical Encounters,” which is about 80 degrees and humid,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
bonnersferryherald.com

From the Archives

Did you know that in 1935, the city snow removal crew piled the snow in the middle of the street?. The Boundary County Historical Society and Museum, 7229 Main, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, sponsors this column. Visit the museum Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you can visit the website...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
galtheraldonline.com

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Some of the photos in the Galt Area Historical Society collection are undocumented. By looking at this one, it is easy to get an approximate date and a definitive location. The saloon in the middle of the photo is unnamed but was located on the northeast corner of Fourth and C streets. Looking east down C Street is another saloon called the Phoenix Saloon, which would become the 417 Club one day. In the middle right is the back of the Galt Grammar School. A Sanborn fire insurance map dates these structures to 1888.
GALT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy