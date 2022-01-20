ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Governor Ducey proposes single largest investment into Arizona state parks

By Cole Johnson
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpT5H_0dqrXjZx00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Under a budget proposal released recently by Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona could soon make the largest single investment into its parks and trails in state history.

The $176.7 million spending proposal is aimed at making sure Arizona’s more than 30 parks and more than 175 miles of trails remain valuable assets for the millions of residents and tourists from around the world who visit them each year.

Under Governor Ducey’s record-setting proposal, the 2023 budget invests in a comprehensive, large-scale 44-project strategy that will serve as a catalyst in modernizing the parks system, improving park facilities and expanding broadband connectivity.

The funding proposed in the budget will improve park facilities, including those at rural area parks, such as Jerome, Payson, Patagonia/Sonoita, Oracle, Tombstone and Yuma.

The post Governor Ducey proposes single largest investment into Arizona state parks appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 2

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Judge agrees with Gov. Ducey's decision to cut supplemental unemployment benefits

An Arizona judge has upheld Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision last year to cut $300 in supplemental monthly unemployment benefits provided by the federal government. Rejecting jobless workers’ claims that they were entitled to the extra money, the ruling Thursday by Judge Catherine Cooper of Maricopa County Superior Court said Ducey wasn’t required to spend the federal dollars.
ARIZONA STATE
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Announces Lorraine Rivera as New Director Of Southern Arizona Office

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the hiring of Lorraine Rivera, veteran Tucson broadcast journalist and Douglas, Arizona native, to serve as the Director of his Southern Arizona Office. Rivera will succeed Becky Freeman, one of the longest serving members of the governor’s administration and an integral part of leading his agenda in Southern Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patagonia, AZ
City
Payson, AZ
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Arizona With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona Senators Kelly, Sinema introduce legislation regarding Valley fever

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recently, Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema (Both D-AZ) announced the Finding Orphan-disease Remedies with Antifungal Research and Development (FORWARD) Act. “Valley fever continues to pose a health risk to Arizonans and many across the southwest. Our legislation ensures we support and invest in...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Governor Ducey “Let’s Finish the Job” to Expand I-10

In his 8th and final State of the State Address, Governor Doug Ducey announced plans to accelerate a project to reduce congestion and traffic accidents on a 25-mile stretch of Arizona’s busiest roadways: Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande. In his 2022 State of the State Address, Governor...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
fox10phoenix.com

What you should know about desalination, proposed by Gov. Doug Ducey as a solution to Arizona's water crisis

PHOENIX - During his final state of the state address on Jan. 10, Governor Doug Ducey proposed setting aside $1 billion to bring desalinated water to Arizona. "Speaker [Rusty] Bowers, President [Karen] Fann and I have been working, and we propose that we make a historic investment: $1 billion," said Gov. Ducey. "Our goal: secure Arizona’s water future for the next 100 years."
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

These are the 48 Most Intriguing Women of Arizona for 2022

48 Arizona Women and the Arizona Historical Society have selected the 48 Most Intriguing Women of Arizona for 2022, among them an astronaut, a fire department chief and a young collegiate golfer with Downs Syndrome. Now 11 years old, 48 Arizona Women, the sponsoring organization based in Scottsdale, started as...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Oracle#Tombstone
kjzz.org

Gov. Ducey proposes $14.25 billion spending plan

Buoyed by strong state revenues, Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing a $14.25 billion spending plan for the new fiscal year, about 8.6% more than this year, including tax cuts aimed at the poor to reward them for working. Other spending priorities include:. $227 million in new K-12 funding above and...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
12 News

'Science matters': Phoenix superintendent responds to Ducey mask opposition

PHOENIX — A prominent school superintendent is responding to Governor Doug Ducey’s latest attack on mask mandates in schools. Dr. Chad Gestson, superintendent of the Phoenix Union High School District (PUSD), has been outspoken since August about the need for mask mandates in school classrooms. Several Valley school districts enforce mask mandates, including PUSD.
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Ducey gives final State of the State to WV

Gov. Doug Ducey gave his State of the State address to the West Valley at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Jan. 12, hosted by WESTMARC. Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise welcomed the room filled with local dignitaries, business leaders and community members to the event. He referred to the West Valley as the “heartbeat of Arizona” and deemed the area the “economic driver for the state of Arizona” in the decades to come.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Money pours into Arizona secretary of state race after 2020 ballot review

Candidates for Arizona secretary of state raised $2.2 million in 2021, reflecting the keen interest in election issues following the narrow margin of victory in the U.S. presidential contest and the ensuing ballot review of Maricopa County’s results. The cumulative fundraising is more than triple the amount candidates raised...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
2K+
Followers
991
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy