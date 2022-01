PHOENIX – Chris Paul drove to the basket in the second quarter and threw a floater over former teammate Torrey Craig. When the ball dropped through the net, the Suns star pointed at Craig as if to say, ‘Yeah, whatever you all did against the Lakers and the Warriors, it’s not happening here.’ It didn’t matter that co-star Devin Booker had an ice-cold shooting night, Phoenix still downed Indiana for a 113-103 victory Saturday. ...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO