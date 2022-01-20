ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

5 arrested after gunpoint robbery in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say five people are facing charges after a gunpoint robbery late Wednesday.

Authorities say officers responded to the 700 block of Hudson Avenue around 10 p.m. after a victim reported that her cell phone was stolen.

The victim attempted to negotiate a deal to purchase her phone back from a group of males, before they forcefully grabbed her purse and stole her wallet according to police officials. At that point, the victim’s acquaintance intervened but the suspects displayed a handgun and threatened the victims.

According to investigators, responding officers were able to take all five suspects into custody following a 911 call. They recovered a handgun, an unspecified amount of narcotics and the victim’s wallet.

The following suspects, all of which are city residents, have been charged with several offenses:

  • Shyheim Greene-Daugherty, 27:
    • Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony)
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (B Felony)
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)
  • Kevin Daniels, 58:
    • Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony)
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (B Felony)
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)
    • Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)
  • Blake Alford, 35:
    • Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony)
    • Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)
    • Was on parole for a previous robbery conviction
  • Victor Collins, 28:
    • Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony)
    • Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)
  • Vonquel Patterson, 29:
    • Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony)
    • Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)

All five are expected to be arraigned in the Rochester City Court later this morning.

Timmie Mcgee Kas
3d ago

I'm a black male great job rpd stay on they necks much respect we're tired of it.

nick
3d ago

Good job RPD. Keep up the good work!

