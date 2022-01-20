5 arrested after gunpoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say five people are facing charges after a gunpoint robbery late Wednesday.

Authorities say officers responded to the 700 block of Hudson Avenue around 10 p.m. after a victim reported that her cell phone was stolen.

The victim attempted to negotiate a deal to purchase her phone back from a group of males, before they forcefully grabbed her purse and stole her wallet according to police officials. At that point, the victim’s acquaintance intervened but the suspects displayed a handgun and threatened the victims.

According to investigators, responding officers were able to take all five suspects into custody following a 911 call. They recovered a handgun, an unspecified amount of narcotics and the victim’s wallet.

The following suspects, all of which are city residents, have been charged with several offenses:

Shyheim Greene-Daugherty, 27: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (B Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)

Kevin Daniels, 58: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (B Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)

Blake Alford, 35: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony) Was on parole for a previous robbery conviction

Victor Collins, 28: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)

Vonquel Patterson, 29: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)



All five are expected to be arraigned in the Rochester City Court later this morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.