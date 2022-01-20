ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

2 homes catch fire in Fort Worth neighborhood

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas - High winds caused a fire to spread overnight in a Fort Worth...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
CNN

NATO allies put forces on standby as tensions rise over Ukraine crisis

(CNN) — NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, the organization said Monday. The development comes after weeks of rising tensions, as a build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine prompts fears that Moscow may be planning to launch an invasion.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy