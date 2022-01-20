ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One year in, Biden's presidency is on life support

By Christian Datoc, Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Just 365 days after President Joe Biden entered office, the country looks very different. The deployment of coronavirus vaccines and boosters — not to mention the development of new therapeutics and treatments — has equipped the country to tackle a third pandemic year with some sense of normalcy, and states around...

The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
The Independent

‘Coup PowerPoint’ author told legislators they could throw out ‘fake’ Biden ballots, documents show

A retired US Army colonel who authored the now-infamous “coup PowerPoint” slide deck played a significant role in instigating the Arizona state senate’s sham “audit” of Maricopa County, Arizona ballots by convincing them that a notorious dot-com era inventor’s untested technology could spot enough fake ballots to undermine Joe Biden’s win in the Copper State. According to documents released by the pro-transparency group American Oversight, Arizona senators who ordered the partisan audit of the state’s most populous county did so on advice from Phil Waldron, a retired US Army colonel who became known for spreading baseless conspiracy theories about...
Washington Examiner

Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse

Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey. In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters...
