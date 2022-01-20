Top 100 First-Year Player Rankings for Dynasty Drafts (Part 2)

This system doesn't have much depth, but at least three potential plus regulars on the top end buoy the farm as a whole. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
Kolby Allard has had a rough few years, but he could still be useful to a contending Rangers' team in 2022 with the right approach. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
You've wanted us to dive deeper in these deep-league pieces, so we're traveling beyond the 500 ADP threshold. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
On Tuesday night, the Hall of Fame voting for the 2022 class will be revealed. In honor of this special day, Cal Ripken Jr. named a player the MLB has “shortchanged” in balloting. Ripken made it known that he believes Don Mattingly should be in the Hall of...
Aaron Nola's 2021 season was a strange outlier. Unless it wasn't. Let's find out if it was an outlier. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
The past couple of seasons has seen plenty of blown calls from MLB umpires that have swayed the outcome of games. Take the one-blown call against the Dodgers and Giants back in July of last season when a swing would have ended the game. Instead, it was called a non-swing which led to a walk and an eventual Giants win. Or we can look to game 5 of the NLDS where a check swing was another blown call that favored the Dodgers.
The Cubs on Tuesday announced a series of promotions and changes in their baseball operations department, headlined by Matt Dorey shifting to vice president of player personnel and Jared Banner becoming the vice president of player development.
Sometimes experiments work, and sometimes they go awry. When Major League Baseball decided to start the Draft League in 2021, no one was entirely sure how it would go. While there can always be tweaks and improvements made, it’s pretty clear that this experiment was a success. “We could...
Comments / 0