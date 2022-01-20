ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobless claims rise more than expected to 286,000 amid omicron peak

By Zachary Halaschak, Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits climbed 55,000 last week to 286,000, more than anticipated than expected. The new numbers were reported on Thursday morning by the Labor Department. Weekly jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs and have been watched closely in recent weeks to gauge...

