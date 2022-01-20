Photos: Sophia Vergara through the years

WASHINGTON — Americans should consider leaving Ukraine "now," nonemergency diplomatic employees were authorized to depart, and eligible family members were ordered to evacuate Sunday amid Russia's continued military presence along the country's border, the U.S. State Department said. While family members of embassy employees in Kyiv were required to...
Firefighters gained greater control on Sunday of a wildfire that closed northern California’s scenic coastal highway and threatened a famous bridge, although about 500 people stayed under evacuation orders, officials said. The so-called Colorado Fire, about 15 miles south of Monterey and just north of the area known as...
Britain’s accusation that the Kremlin is seeking to install a pro-Russian regime in Ukraine is “deeply concerning,” a National Security Council spokesperson said late Saturday. “The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine,” Emily...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is postponing her wedding after announcing new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday following the discovery of nine cases of the omicron variant in a single family that flew to Auckland to attend a wedding. The so-called “red setting” of the...
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said the ambush shooting of two New York City police officers Friday signaled the need for congressional action in Washington, D.C. to help "fight the scourge of illegal guns on our streets." "Our hearts and prayers are with the families and the members of...
(CNN) — NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, the organization said Monday. The development comes after weeks of rising tensions, as a build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine prompts fears that Moscow may be planning to launch an invasion.
Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home Sunday in what police are investigating as multiple homicides, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office. At first, five bodies were discovered. The ME's office later tweeted that a sixth had been spotted. Milwaukee Police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday...
Washington — Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, revealed Sunday that former Attorney General William Barr has spoken with investigators. "We've had conversations with the former attorney general already. We have talked to Department of Defense individuals,"...
